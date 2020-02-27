Corporate Bits | Sands China donates MOP1.65 million to 33 elderly and rehab centers

Casino operator Sands China is donating MOP1.65 million to 33 elderly centers and rehabilitation centers identified by the Social Welfare Bureau to assist them in taking measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus and to safeguard the health of their over 3,100 service users.

Each of the 33 beneficiaries – government-funded and private elderly homes and rehabilitation centers – will receive 50,000 patacas that will be used for cleaning and sanitizing the centers and for purchasing hygiene products for additional preventive measures.

“As Macau works to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Sands China is pleased to be able to use our coronavirus relief fund to assist Macau’s elderly homes and rehabilitation centers in keeping their residents and service users safe and healthy,” said Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd.

“We are grateful to the Social Welfare Bureau for their efficient coordination, assistance and support, and we hope all in Macao will continue working together to keep the city safe during this trying time, under the guidance of the government’s virus prevention efforts.”

Sands China’s donation is part of the company’s pledge to donate MOP5 million toward Macau’s novel coronavirus relief effort, and is part of Sands Cares, the global corporate citizenship program of parent company Las Vegas Sands Corp.