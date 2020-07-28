Corporate Bits | Sands China opens online registration for Sands Shopping Carnival

Online registration is now open for the three-day Sands Shopping Carnival, being held between August 7 and 9 at The Venetian Macao’s Cotai Expo. The carnival is the largest shopping event of its kind in Macau, and provides a free business platform for local SMEs and Sands retailers amid the pandemic period, while creating a new weekend destination for local residents and tourists.

Featuring over 500 booths, free parking, and free admission, the carnival provides an ideal shopping and leisure destination for families. It aims to give back to the community by offering the best deals to Macau residents and tourists in order to stimulate domestic consumption and help boost the economy.

Sands China is implementing a series of strict sanitization and safety measures to safeguard public health. In order to help monitor crowd size, carnival-goers are highly encouraged to register their attendance ahead of time on the event’s official registration platform.

Besides the online registration platform and headcounts at venue entrances to monitor crowd size, other safety measures include temperature checks upon entry, mandatory wearing of face masks and disinfectants and hand sanitizers at all booths and at all carnival entry and exit points.