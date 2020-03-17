Corporate Bits | Sands China sponsors SKH Parent-Child Picture Book Gift Kit Program

Sands China is sponsoring the launch of the Sheng Kung Hui Social Service Coordination Office’s Parent-Child Picture Book Gift Kit Program in response to the coronavirus pandemic, with a sponsorship valued at MOP100,000 in total.

A group of Sands Cares Ambassadors helped pack some of the gift kits yesterday at the Sheng Kung Hui Gambling Counseling and Family Wellness Centre.

Sheng Kung Hui’s gift kits contain children’s picture books, on topics such as advocating health, care, environmental protection, mutual help and love, coloring pens, as well as educational parent-child games. The kits also include a Sands Cares coloring page with an encouraging message on coronavirus prevention, and epidemic prevention items like alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

The kits will benefit around 250-300 local families who are service users of Sheng Kung Hui’s Social Service Coordination Office, with priority going to single parents, children with special learning needs, and families with special parenting needs.

“Sands China and Sheng Kung Hui share a common vision of promoting family harmony and work-life balance,” said Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China, according to a statement from the casino operator.

“We have a long-standing and successful relationship with Sheng Kung Hui, and our work together has had many positive results. We are very pleased to sponsor this unique picture book program as part of our coronavirus relief effort, to help strengthen family relationships during this time of vigilance and perseverance in the Macau community,” said Wong.

Sands China’s donation is part of the company’s pledge to donate MOP5 million toward Macau’s novel coronavirus (COVID-19) relief effort, and is part of Sands Cares, the global corporate citizenship program of parent company Las Vegas Sands Corp.