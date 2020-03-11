Corporate Bits | Wynn Macau only resort worldwide to win 8 Forbes Five-Star awards

For the fourth consecutive year, Wynn Macau has retained its position as the only resort in the world with eight Five-Star awards on the 2020 Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) Star Rating list. With a total of 22 across its global portfolio of hotels, spas and restaurants, Wynn Resorts holds the most FTG Five-Star awards of any independent hotel company in the world.

Sichuan Moon at Wynn Palace was also announced as ‘Restaurant of the Year’ worldwide, the first time it has ever given such a distinction. Achieving an impressive top score of 99.22 percent, the FTG Five-Star restaurant was selected from 302 rated fine dining venues around the world. The recognition praised chef André Chiang’s creative approach to presenting the complexities of Sichuan cuisine, as well as its visually stunning interiors and exemplary guest experience.

“I believe this unprecedented recognition by Forbes Travel Guide is about more than our service and commitment to operating the highest quality hotels and restaurants,” said Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts.

“This is a testament to the culture of excellence that resides in each of our resorts, whether it be in the United States or China. Our global team of 31,000 employees commits every day to creating experiences worthy of Forbes Travel Guide Five Stars.”