Corporate Bits | Wynn to donate anti-epidemic supplies worth MOP2 million to SMEs

Casino operator Wynn Macau has announced that it will donate MOP2 million to purchase anti-epidemic supplies for local small and medium-sized enterprises in order to help alleviate the economic hardship caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus.

In a statement issued yesterday, Wynn said it was joining hands with the Macao Chamber of Commerce to distribute the supplies to local enterprises in need, in the hopes of combating the epidemic with the community.

Wynn has ordered over MOP2 million worth of hand sanitizers from local suppliers. With support from the Macao Chamber of Commerce, these supplies are expected to reach members of the Macao Chamber of Commerce and local SMEs in stages from March 23 to April 17. This initiative is expected to benefit over 13,000 SMEs.

The idea came about after Linda Chen, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of Wynn Macau, recently visited the Macao Chamber of Commerce and was warmly welcomed by the Vice Presidents of the Board of Directors, including Chui Yuk Lum, Vong Kok Seng, U Kin Cho and Choi Tat Meng. Both parties exchanged views and expressed concern over the operating pressures faced by local SMEs amid the epidemic.

Chen suggested distributing anti-epidemic supplies via the Macao Chamber of Commerce to its members as well as local enterprises in need. This effort will also benefit local residents and thereby help strengthen consumer confidence.