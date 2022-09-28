Correctional Services Bureau ‘shocked’ over guards’ alleged involvement in prostitution ring

The Correctional Services Bureau (DSC) said it is “very shocked and sad” about two prison guards accused of being involved in a sex work syndicate.

On Monday, the Judiciary Police (PJ) announced it had busted a criminal syndicate, allegedly engaged in pimping, document forgery and organized crime. The police arrested about a dozen people.

The syndicate has generated an income reaching MOP15 million since it began, the police disclosed.

As two prison guards were allegedly involved, the DSC said it is “highly concerned with” the matter.

The bureau has said in a statement that it will cooperate fully with the investigation. The bureau has also initiated disciplinary procedures against the two suspects, who are currently suspended from work as a preventive measure.

The bureau has also notified all its departments and divisions about the matter, and requested that all employees be mindful of their “personal behaviors and moral integrity” and abide by the law at all times.

“The DSC reiterates that it has always attached importance to the personal character and law-abiding awareness of its officers. If any officer commits a violation of laws and disciplines, it will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” the bureau added. AL