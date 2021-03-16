Corruption watchdog receives reports on election malpractice

Reports on malpractices during election campaign have been received by the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC), commissioner Chan Tsz King recently told the press.

As the Chief Executive revealed the date for this year’s parliamentary election, which will fall on September 12, a hotline jointly operated by the CCAC and the Electoral Affairs Committee was established as well.

Since the hotline was established, the CCAC has received a single-digit figure of complaints, mostly concerning campaign violations. In addition, the CCAC has also run checks on dinner receptions by local associations. The authority did not find any breach so far.

The commissioner said that he has confidence in members of the public having the knowledge of what should be done, given the parliamentary election has been held many times.

Assistant commissioner Ao Ieong Seong has also said that the CCAC will not only investigate the reports received, but it will also conduct proactive checks on event venues. There is no limit to the frequency of such checks, she added.

Meanwhile, both officials stressed that the CCAC will, when suspected violations are found, first remind the entity or individual to rectify the problems. As to how many chances will be given before filing a charge, the two officials remarked that it is on a case-by-case consideration.

Chan said that the CCAC had received reports on an entity allegedly campaigning through its elderly care hotline. Investigation is now in progress and Chan did not rule out the possibility of issuing a reminder to the entity.

He also stressed that members of the public should not panic when seeing social media posts. He also said that the law has stipulations governing distribution of red packets over electronic platforms, hinting that the CCAC is being vigilant against such acts. AL