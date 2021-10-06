Cotai Expo Halls transformed into mass testing station

Since Monday, Sands China is offering 24-hour Covid-19 testing at The Venetian Macao’s Cotai Expo Halls A, B and C.

The gaming operator also announced that free parking is available on-site to help ensure smooth operations at the station.

The move comes after the government announced another city-wide Covid-19 test following the discovery of the 72nd positive case and a preliminary positive result for a batched sample comprising ten individual samples.

The third mass test is running for three days, ending tomorrow at 9 p.m.

A total of 41 testing stations will remain open 24 hours a day.

Due to the risk of community transmission of the virus, the government calls on citizens to stay at home as much as possible, and to avoid unnecessary activities and mass gatherings. LV