Cotai shopping mall ordered to close due to 40 Covid-19 cases

The Shoppes at Four Seasons was ordered by the government to close until July 10, following the discovery of 40 Covid-19 cases.

The closure concerns the first floor of the shopping mall, according to report issued by TDM last night.

Retail employees, security and maintenance staff are not permitted to go to work.

The relevant employees are also required to undergo four nucleic acid tests, and shops will only reopen once all staff present a negative result.

The government has called on the public to stay at home and avoid unnecessary errands, and the use of public transportation to deter the spread of the virus.

It has considered this week crucial to contain the outbreak.

The outbreak is being driven by the omicron sub-variant BA.5.

Meanwhile, 10 mixed samples were found positive during the mass testing as of 9 p.m. yesterday.

A total of 330,042 samples have been collected, of which 134,726 yielded negative results. LV