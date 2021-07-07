Courier denies occurrence of difficulties delivering shipments to Europe

A representative from a local freight company denied claims that container shipments could not be delivered to destinations in Europe due to “problems in Hong Kong.”

Earlier this week, several readers informed the Times that their personal belongings, which were shipped in containers from Macau to Europe, did not successfully arrive at their respective destinations, which included Lisbon, Portugal and other European cities.

In contrast to these claims, the Times is aware that at least two, who have recently relocated to Australia, managed to receive their shipments timely and safely.

The Times contacted a local freight company for verification of the matter. A representative from the company, who requested to remain anonymous, denied the claim, while stating very clearly that “it had nothing to do with Hong Kong.”

Most importantly, he stressed that the freight company has not encountered any problem or difficulty in sending or delivering shipments to Europe.

“More often it’s about cargo capacity,” he said. By that he meant free spaces available on a particular cargo ship. “Cargo spaces have been tight for most of the time this year.”

The representative explained that with tighter restrictions still in place in most countries around the globe, such as cargo quarantine measures, shipment deliveries have become more difficult indeed.

However, he sees the unavailability of sufficient cargo space as the greater problem. “Now the capacity has only returned to at max 40% of normal time,” the representative pointed out. “Usually shipments to Europe take one to two months, and there can be possible delays.” MDT