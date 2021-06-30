Court | Asian American opposes interference of LVS in company liquidation

Marshal Hao’s Asian American Entertainment Corp Ltd (Asian American) has opposed what they claim to be the unlawful interference of Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) in the company’s liquidation processes, the Times learned.

Asian American previously filed a lawsuit against LVS for a separate matter, where they accused LVS of violating the contract for a casino license in Macau in the 2001-2002 period. In the document submitted to the courts, Asian American is now opposing the intervention of LVS in their liquidation proceedings, aiming to stop the progress of the case. Notably, the Asian American versus LVS trial has already commenced and is ongoing at the Court of First Instance.

LVS has argued to the courts that it is an interested party in the company’s liquidation, a role that is normally reserved for the company’s creditors.

Asian American opposes this interference since LVS is not a creditor but rather, a debtor from previous proceedings from which the company is calling for compensation amounting to USD12 billion (96 billion patacas).

By interfering in the liquidation of Asian American, LVS aims to be part of the liquidation process. LVS has requested the impeachment of its liquidators and, if recognized as an interested party, will seek to be involved in the appointment of the legal representatives of the company.

A previous case initiated by LVS in the U.S.A, saw the company seeking to include several of Hao’s family members as witnesses to obtain their testimony in court.

In the extensive document now submitted by Jorge Menezes, the legal representative of Asian American and Marshal Hao, they request the court to refuse LVS’ request as it would constitute a detriment to the company and to the pursuit of justice in the proceedings.