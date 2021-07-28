Covid-19 | 1,430 share itineraries with Zhuhai’s case

As of 10 a.m. yesterday, 1,430 people had declared to the government that they shared some of the travel itinerary with Zhuhai’s new Covid-19 case from July 19 to 21. The case in Zhuhai is a 29-year-old man who returned to Zhuhai International Airport from Nanjing Lukou International Airport on July 19.

The SSM once again urged locals yesterday to report themselves to the authorities immediately if they attended these locations in Zhuhai so that the Health Bureau (SSM) could promptly arrange for them to undergo Covid-19 tests.

As of noon yesterday, there were 144 people undergoing mandatory quarantine at the designated facility. All of them had been to the mainland’s new Covid-19 epicenter at Nanjing Lukou International Airport, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center said yesterday.

On July 26, the government announced that arrivals who had been at Nanjing Lukou International Airport from July 14 onwards must undergo the 14-day mandatory quarantine period.

Of the total 144 people, 10 had already been undergoing medical observation before the enforcement of the new regulation.

The new travel restriction was implemented shortly after Zhuhai reported a new asymptomatic Covid-19 case on the same day, which director of the SSM Alvis Lo regarded as an incident that put Macau at “higher contagion risk.”

35,000 Zhuhai residents under observation

According to mainland media outlets, around 35,000 Zhuhai residents had their Yuekang Code, also known as Guangdong health code (GHC) status, changed from green to yellow since yesterday.

The Yuekang Code is a system similar to Macau’s health code. It is issued and operated by Zhuhai Provincial Government to record health-related information for residents. The information recorded includes Covid-19 test results, records of entry to Guangdong, and more.

Those affected by the health code change were at venues where the positive patient had also attended for over 30 minutes.

They are required to conduct two Covid-19 tests, each with a 24-hour interval, in the coming three days. If a negative result is returned, their health code status will be reverted to green.

Residents affected by the change are not required to observe quarantine but are advised to avoid large-group gatherings, crowds, and events. They are also prohibited from entering certain venues, including public transport stations, malls, and schools.