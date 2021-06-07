Covid-19 | Age ceiling for BioNTech jab to be reduced from 16 to 12 years

Adolescents aged 12 years and above will soon be included in the group of people eligible to be inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine in Macau, health authorities announced in a statement.

The measure reduces the previous eligible age for inoculation with the BioNTech jab, from 16 to 12 years old.

The decision came after several studies were conducted regarding the vaccine which proved it is safe to be given to adolescents between ages 12 and 15 years, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre noted. The centre cited findings by the European Medicines Agency, as well as U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and the American Food and Drug Administration.

In the statement, the local authorities added that since there is enough data to prove the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness, the Health Bureau (SSM) will revise its age range target, allowing people in Macau, from aged 12 years onwards to register to get the BioNTech mRNA jabs.

As for the Sinopharm Inactivated virus jabs, they will continue to be administered to those aged 18 or over.

According to the studies conducted by major health agencies, children have a lower risk of suffering a serious condition or dying from Covid-19 but, while infected, they can infect numerous adults -hence why their vaccination must be considered.

It is not yet clear when this age group will be able to start scheduling vaccination in Macau, with the SSM saying that it will soon promote the necessary changes on the system to allow the inclusion of this age group.