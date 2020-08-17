Covid-19 blood test now ready, according to doctor

A Covid-19 antibody test that only requires a drop of blood and can provide a result in 10 minutes is now ready, Ng Chi Ho, director-general of the Macao Greater Bay Area Association of Healthcare Providers, told a workshop according to local newspaper Macao Daily News.

The workshop was held together with the Macau Healthcare Management and Promotion Association.

Ng was reported as saying that there is a test capsule available for the coronavirus, named severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).

When tests are done using this capsule, only a drop of blood from the patient is required. Another feature of the test is that results will be available in 10 minutes. It was reported that Ng considers the blood test to be capable of replacing the swab test to lower “technical mistakes” during tests.

This was the first time this type of test had been revealed and discussed in the public arena. Blood tests have long been a reliable test method for other viral infections, such as HIV. Similarly, a drop of blood can return a HIV result within 20 minutes. Self-test kits for HIV have also recently become available in Macau.

The Covid-19 blood test will help with triage and preliminary diagnosis. In addition, it can be performed at private clinics.

Currently, a negative test result is required for border crossing.

Ng also believes that eating thoroughly cooked food only poses a small risk of contracting SARS-CoV-2. He warned people about the health risks of consuming raw or undercooked food. AL