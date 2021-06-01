Covid-19 | BNU announces vaccination incentive scheme

BNU is launching an internal program today to encourage bank employees to take the Covid19 vaccine, providing a varied set of benefits for those who are fully vaccinated with the two doses by the end of September 2021.

In a statement, the Portuguese bank noted that the goal is to “join forces with Macau Government to create a group immunity in Macau and make vaccination a priority for all the employees of the bank.”

BNU has already coordinated with the Health Bureau (SSM) so that on June 4, a relevant group of employees of the bank will attend an educational seminar about Covid-19 and the importance of vaccination, presented by a SSM representative.

In addition, all employees who are vaccinated with the two jabs by the end of September this year will be entitled to two extra days of vacation.

“And if a certain minimum number of fully vaccinated employees is reached, there will also be a raffle of various prizes, such as attractive uncut banknotes, cash coupons of different amounts to enjoy at a selected Macau Resort, commemorative banknotes and many other prizes, which will cost the bank nearly MOP1 million,” the bank stated. LV