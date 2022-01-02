Covid-19 case 74 accused of breaching Infectious diseases act

A 40-year-old man from Vietnam classified as Covid-19 infection case number 74 in September last year has been now accused of breaching the provisions of Law 2/2004 – Prevention, Control, and Treatment of Infectious Diseases, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reports.

According to a PJ spokesperson speaking at the joint press conference of the police forces, the man has been put under PJ custody yesterday afternoon to be questioned due to a complaint filed by the Health Bureau (SSM). He had recently been released from his extended treatment on December 31.

According to PJ, the SSM states that, while the man was receiving treatment, they found that he had lied about his infection. Specifically, he had claimed not to know of or have been in contact with the people classified as cases 72, 73, and 75.

The SSM has discovered that in reality the suspect knew and was a friend and co-worker of the other three people in a renovation work where he had been illegally hired as a part-time worker.

The suspect admitted to the PJ that he had provided false testimony to the health authorities, fearing that the owner of the laundry company where he was legally employed would find out about his side job and fire him.

The SSM claims that, due to his false statements, the man delayed the discovery of further cases in the community, which could have resulted in an even larger outbreak with severe societal consequences.

The case was passed on to the Public Prosecutions Office on January 2, with the accusation of breaching several law provisions.

The law states – in line one of Article 17 – Special Duties – that people infected, suspected to be infected, or at risk of contracting an infectious disease must convey all known information about their health status, places they have been, and any contacts made with other people.