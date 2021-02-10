Covid-19 | CE leads high-ranked officials on first day of inoculation

The Chief Executive (CE), Ho Iat Seng, was the first Macau resident to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, receiving his first dose as the vaccination plan started yesterday morning.

The CE led several high-ranked officials, including four of the government’s secretaries, to commence the immunization process on the first day of the vaccination program, aiming to send a message of trust and set an example for the population.

After receiving the vaccination, the CE noted to the media that, although the government would like the population to follow suit, “There is absolutely no pressure. This is a voluntary process. We just wish that the population can cooperate with our preventive measures.”

Questioned as to whether, with the rollout of the vaccination plan, the expectations of economic recovery will increase, Ho said, “I think with the vaccine, what we can guarantee is the health of the population. This is our goal, to ensure [and] safeguard of the population’s health. The economy comes next after the health is safeguarded.”

Ho added that he expects to have his second dose of the vaccine faster than usual, as he needs to travel to Beijing soon. According to the CE, he should receive his second and final dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in about two weeks.

For the CE, being the first to get the vaccine was not just a matter of setting an example but also providing public assurance that, as was announced on Monday, the vaccine manufactured by the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) is safe and can be administered to people over the age of 60 [the CE is 63].

“The manufacturer has already announced that there is no age limit for the use of the vaccine. The main condition that drives the process is the health condition of each person,” he remarked.

During the speech that officiated the launch of Macau’s vaccination plan, the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Elsie Ao Ieong U, also noted the importance of the vaccination as the most effective way to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and create immunity in the community.

“Although Macau is at a low risk, the global epidemiological situation is still not under control. Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent Covid-19 at the moment. The launch of the vaccination program in Macau can create an immune barrier in society, providing greater protection [for] the life and safety of the population,” Ao Ieong said. “The Chief Executive, together with [other] high-ranked officials, will be the first to be vaccinated, demonstrating to the public the government’s confidence in vaccines and hope that the population can respond to the government’s call to ‘protect yourself, protect your family, protect Macau and administer the vaccine proactively’,” she concluded.

Next in line to receive vaccinations after the CE were the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong; Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak; Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Elsie Ao Ieong, and Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário.

The Secretary for Administration and Justice, André Cheong, was absent from the vaccination process, which was justified by the CE with reference to the fact that in the absence of the CE from his official duties, Cheong would replace the CE in carrying out such duties. Cheong is scheduled to be vaccinated soon.

‘Vaccines VITAL TO economic recovery’

The first day of the vaccination program in Macau led many frontline workers and others who are part of priority groups, to the specially organized Covid-19 vaccination room at the Conde de São Januário Hospital Center.

Out of the view of the cameras focused on the 30-government high-ranked officials who were receiving the first jabs, many frontline workers were awaiting their turn to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Among them was Maurice Chung, a medical clinic worker in Macau who was included in the first batch of people to get the vaccine.

To the Times, Chung expressed his feelings and reasoning as to why he believes getting the vaccine is important.

“Personally, I felt that [taking this vaccine] was just like taking the flu vaccine. There was nothing really special, and the experience was not painful or uncomfortable at all,” Chung said. “I’m happy that I could be vaccinated. It’s a positive for the protection of my personal health, as well as to bring back confidence for travelers. This is [an] important [factor] for the local economy.”

“[In Macau] we are lucky [to have this opportunity to be] vaccinated. I think that other people in developing countries should be given this right and opportunity as well,” he concluded.

The health authorities said yesterday that they expect that if around 50% of the population vaccinated, it should be enough to create herd immunity in society and effectively prevent the spread of the disease, even if eventually some cases occur in the future, the director of the Health Bureau (SSM), Lei Chin Ion, said on the sidelines of the vaccination event.

Questioned as to whether he thinks that such a figure can be achieved, the director said, “I believe residents will continue to support the government on the pandemic prevention and control measures and that we will achieve this figure. […] But we are not forcing people to get the vaccine; it’s a voluntary process. Our role is to instill confidence and offer options,” Lei concluded.

Support of central government crucial to vaccination plan, gov’t says

The central government’s support of Macau was crucial to launching the vaccination plan, several government high-ranked officials noted on the sidelines of the commencement ceremony of the Covid-19 vaccination plan yesterday.

When questioned on the topic by the media, the Chief Executive (CE), Ho Iat Seng, explained that the central government’s support can be seen “in the number of vaccines we could grant and in the early timeframe that we received them,” Ho said. He added, “We are a small city, and without cases [of the disease in the community], granting us this number of vaccines and allowing us to ensure that we will have vaccines for everyone is only possible with a high level of support from the central government.”

The CE also noted that there are currently numerous orders from across the world for the vaccine produced in the mainland and that many airplanes were waiting at Beijing’s airports to be loaded with vaccines to be shipped to many countries around the globe as he spoke.