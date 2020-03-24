Covid-19 center receives over 300 inquiries within 24 hours

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center received more than 300 inquiries within the 24-hour period starting 8 a.m. on March 22, relating to a wide variety of issues facing those currently under quarantine.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) said it had managed to follow up on 29 of these cases.

Among these 29 cases, some questions related to the hygiene of quarantine hotels, while others indicated that some people are unhappy with the hotel’s facilities and requested a relocation to better hotels.

Other requests among the 29 cases involved those calling on the government to extend drop-off hours for supplies, which are currently between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. every day, as well as some local residents aged above 18 years requesting the government allow their non-quarantined parents to visit them at their hotel during the quarantine period.

Other complaints which the MGTO has looked into include several Macau residents who were unable to board a flight overseas to return to Macau because their Macau ID card had expired.

Of the more than 300 inquiries, 221 were made to the Health Bureau (SSM) regarding suspected Covid-19 cases, medical observation or medical isolation, supply and quality of facemasks, certification from medical facilities and the latest updates on Covid-19.

After the SSM, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) recorded the second-highest number of complaints with 45 inquiries. These calls included topics related to medical examination upon arrival in Macau, and overseas Macau students not possessing a valid Macau ID required to return to the city. JZ