Covid-19 | Chinese health authority slams home-travel restrictions during CNY

The National Health Commission (NHC) of China announced a series of guidelines last week which banned restrictions on home-travel during the Lunar New Year.

Lunar New Year is the annual period during which masses of the mainland’s working class travel to their native homes to celebrate the most important festival in Chinese culture.

It has been rumored that restrictions were levied to block home travel, citing Covid-19 control as an excuse.

In response, a NHC spokesperson, during a press briefing, slammed restrictions levied on residents in or from low-risks areas. The spokesperson stressed that authorities should not expand restricted areas “as they please.”

Coincidentally, following the NHC announcement, the local Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre issued a guideline, overhauling the “discouragement of festive gatherings” it had previously strongly advised earlier this year due to the recent Covid-19 outbreak in neighboring regions.

Besides giving a greenlight to festive gatherings, the guideline highlights several points of note to the public. For example, when they have festive gatherings, they should wear masks and maintain social distancing. They should only take off their masks when they eat or drink.

Independent utensils should be used when sharing portions of food.

People with Covid-19 symptoms or those who have been in high-risk areas should avoid participating in such gatherings. Nucleic acid test (NAT) results should be presented by attendees at gatherings with more than 400 people.

A returnee from Switzerland has been tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 without any symptoms. She is not counted as a case for the time being.

The 19-year-old was double vaccinated with mRNA vaccines in Macau in July and August last year, before travelling to Switzerland for studies. She has a travel history in Europe.

She boarded a flight in Zurich on January 28 and arrived in Macau on January 29. She has been admitted to the Public Health Clinical Centre in Coloane for quarantine.

Currently, entrants from Zhuhai or Shenzhen into Macau will need to bear negative NAT results taken within 48 hours. aL