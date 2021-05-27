Covid-19 | City records first case of Indian variant

The 51st confirmed case of Covid-19 in Macau, detected a few days ago, was found to be SARS-CoV-2 variant known as B.1.617 – which is widely known as the Indian variant.

This is the first time that this variant has been diagnosed in Macau.

According to a statement from the The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, the new case reveals that Macau is under the “potential threat of infection with the new type of coronavirus.”

The center has then urged all residents who have not been vaccinated to administer vaccines as soon as possible.

The new strain was first discovered in India in December last year, and is currently causing a wide outbreak in the region.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified it as a “variant that deserves global attention” and “a worrying variant.”

On Tuesday night, the center reported that the 51st imported case of Covid-19 is a Macau resident who recently traveled to several foreign countries and returned to Macau on May 19, tested positive late Monday for Covid-19.

He was classified as an asymptomatic imported case.

The 39-year-old male resident is unemployed and “denied that he had previously been diagnosed with Covid-19,” the authorities said in a statement early Tuesday.

According to the statement, the man was inoculated in Macau with two doses of Sinopharm’s inactivated vaccines between February 11 and March 11.