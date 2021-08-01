Covid-19 | Coming week the ‘critical juncture’: SSM

The coming week is considered the “critical juncture”: the moment that will determine whether Macau can pull through the current wave of Covid-19, Tai Wa Hou, coordinator of the Health Bureau’s (SSM) Covid-19 Vaccination Operation, predicted yesterday.

Therefore, certain entertainment venues will remain closed until further notice, Tai added, asking the public to tolerate the situation for a little longer.

His remarks came following a question from the media about the possible relaxations following the lifting of the immediate prevention status late in the evening of August 10.

The government will continue to monitor if there are any new cases identified among the people quarantined in red and yellow zones, and also the general public over the coming days.

To minimize the risk of contagion, people should make use of the complimentary Covid-19 test, which came in force yesterday, and to avoid crowds, Leong Iek Hou, coordinator at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), added.

In the ongoing epidemiological study of the four confirmed cases, the authorities discovered yesterday that the family had forgotten to report several visited locations.

These include the visit at ICBC Branch at Macau Landmark from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on July 27. The updates for their itineraries on July 29 are the visits to 3/F of the Public Administration Building at Rua Do Campo from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 5/F of the Women’s Association of Macau at 2:20 p.m. to 2:40 p.m., and ICBC Branch at Macau Landmark from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Public Administration Building will be closed for disinfection today.

Leong appealed to people who had attended these locations at these times to make contact with health authorities via SSM.

More than 10 days have passed since the dates of these previously omitted itineraries. The media questioned whether such a long intervening period would increase the risk of contagion within the community.

Leong responded by saying that the three-day city-wide mass test, in which all samples tested negative, has reassured the public. However, she acknowledged that the city should not become complacent following the negative results of the mass testing. The public should stay cautious about heightened contagion risks.

The missed information was put down to the vague memory of the family members, Leong said, adding that it is understandable that people might forget their exact whereabouts over the week just passed.

When asked about the source of infection of the 12-year-old girl, Leong said the government had conducted genetic sequencing of the Delta virus afflicting the 12-year-old female student and found that it is “highly homologous” with the strain found in confirmed cases from the Nanjing Lukou International Airport and Chongqing.

However, the authorities cannot be completely certain of the exact point on the Xi’an trip at which the girl caught the virus.

Vaccination Rate of 40-49 year-olds as high as 70%

Macau registered an overall vaccination rate of 43.5%, with those aged 40-49 displaying the highest rate at 70%,

However, Tai stressed, the rate among the elderly (aged above 60) and teenagers (aged below 20) is still considered “low,” at only about 20%.

Currently, the city can offer upwards of 10,000 doses every day. Each vaccination center has sufficient walk-in capacity. Moreover, no upper limit is set for elderly residents wishing to receive immediate vaccination without making an appointment.

The emergence of four Delta cases should alert the public to the paramount importance of inoculation in fighting the coronavirus. Tai urged the public to receive their vaccinations as soon as possible.

He added that a high vaccination rate does not necessarily guarantee a full resumption of international travel due to the fickle nature of the virus.

Temporary Shelters

Ever since the temporary shelter at Ilha Verde that was put into use on August 3, 382 people had stayed there up to August 10. Most of them are foreign employees, 71% of whom were mainland residents, 27% were Macau residents, and 2% were Hong Kong residents.

Investigation of two pandemic- related violations underway

The Public Prosecutions Office (MP) has begun an investigation of the two cases of violations of pandemic control measures.

The first case involves a man who refused to present a health code while entering a public market in the North District, and then assaulted the security guard with a trolley and the stick that held the thermometer. The assault left the security guard injured on the face and hand, and damaged the equipment.

The second case involved a man who refused to wear a mask while attempting to enter a government building and then spat upon and hit the security guard, who was later admitted to the hospital for medical treatment.

According to the official document, the MP will bring charges of “Common Assault Causing Harm to Bodily Integrity,” listed in Article 137 of the Penal Code.

On conviction, the two individuals may face fines or imprisonment for up to three years.

The two individuals committed blatantly violations of the anti-pandemic measures and attacked the staff who were carrying out their duties. Such “malicious” behavior will be considered as possibly justifying a harsher sentence, the statement added.