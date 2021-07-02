Covid-19 | Delta variant in 59th case

Macau recorded a case of the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 after a 31-year-old local resident, who arrived from Germany on Saturday, tested positive for the variant.

The resident is also the city’s 59th Covid-19 case, who denied having been diagnosed with or being vaccinated against Covid-19.

The man underwent a Covid-19 test and was negative on July 21.

On July 23, he departed by train from Germany to Paris, France, where he took Singapore Airlines flight SQ335 to Singapore.

On the night of July 24, he made a stopover and transferred from Singapore to Macau on flight TR904 of Scoot to Macau.

Upon arriving in the SAR, he was immediately sent to the public hospital due to a low-grade fever. The first nucleic acid test (NAT) was unclear so he underwent another test yesterday, which showed he was positive for the Delta variant that was first detected in India.

Meanwhile, health authorities reported two Covid-19 relapse cases – one of which was a Delta relapse.

On Saturday, the Philippine consulate organized a Philippine Airlines flight carrying 198 Filipinos back home, its 19th repatriation flight. Prior to the flight from the SAR, the flag carrier of the Philippines brought back about 26 BIR holders to Macau on flight PR8532, a passenger on the flight confirmed to the Times.

One case involved an employee of the Consulate General of the Philippines in Macau — a 27-year-old woman that has been vaccinated on June 14 and July 12. The other was a one-year-old baby, who is the daughter of another staff member of the consulate.

According to a statement issued by the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, following the tests, it was found that the baby was infected with the Delta variant.

The 27-year-old woman, meanwhile, suffered from a virus similar to the N501Y mutation.

According to the statement, the specific type of virus has yet to be determined and further testing will be carried out.

Two new Covid-19 cases

Two imported Covid-19 cases were recorded, following the arrival of two individuals from the Philippines on Saturday.

Following NATs upon arrival, the two individuals, a mother aged 28 and her 8-year-old son, tested positive. She denied having been previously diagnosed with Covid-19.

The mother, the city’s 56th case, was said to be vaccinated on June 25 and July 23 with two doses of vaccine.

The results of the NATs they took in the Philippines on July 20, 21 and 22 were negative. An IgM antibody test performed on her child in the Philippines on July 2 was negative.