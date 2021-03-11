Covid-19 | Elderly suffers from acute coronary syndrome following first jab

A 67-year-old man who recently received his first dose of the mRNA vaccine (BioNTech) on March 5 suffered from acute coronary syndrome yesterday, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center announced in a statement last night.

The senior resident initially suffered from pain in his left chest but the discomfort subsided after resting.

Yesterday, similar pain occurred and he was sent to the public hospital.

An electrocardiogram was performed and results showed that he was suffering from an acute coronary syndrome. Currently, the patient is still in the hospital and is in a stable condition.

This serious adverse case has already been analyzed by the Health Bureau’s (SSM) special task force and an evaluation meeting will be held tomorrow.

All cases of illness or death after vaccination are defined by WHO as “adverse events after vaccination.”

The occurrence of adverse events after vaccination, however, does not mean that the event was caused by the vaccine, the center clarified in a statement.

In response to the development of vaccination against Covid-19, the SSM has set up a task force composed of medical specialists from different areas who are responsible for analyzing cases and verifying links when serious adverse events from vaccinated residents occur. LV