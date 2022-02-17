Covid-19 Full vaccination needed for HK, Taiwan entrants

The Macau government announced yesterday that, from February 21, entrants older than 12 years from Hong Kong or Taiwan will need to be fully vaccinated before boarding incoming transportations.

The requirement is a tightened restriction, as quarantine-upon-arrival will be retained for these entrants. Those from Hong Kong will complete 14 days in quarantine and those from Taiwan, 21 days. The former will not be allowed to enter Mainland China within 21 days from release.

According to the notice released by the government, a full primary course of vaccination must be completed at least 14 days, and at most seven months, prior to the date of departure. Should the last jab have been received more than seven months prior to the date of departure, a booster shot must be taken to facilitate travel.

“Violators may need to bear corresponding administrative and criminal responsibilities pursuant to the law,” the government stated in the notice.

Elaborating on the additional restriction, the government stated that all vaccines used against Covid-19 that are recognized by any health authorities will be considered by Macau as legitimate.

It stressed that the number of doses required for primary vaccination varies between brands and types of vaccines. The threshold for primary vaccination will rely accordingly on each brand or type of shots. AL