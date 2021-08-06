Covid-19 | Gov’t lockdown guidelines unclear, says resident

A resident living close to the Yellow Zone near the Kiang Wu Hospital said that she was unsure how to get home after the lockdown came into effect on Tuesday, the Times was told.

The government’s recent announcement of four new Covid-19 cases also activated the Precise Epidemic Control Scheme for the first time: providing for the cordoning off of the building inhabited by the infected family.

Actually, the news that the area was being sanitized, if not put under lockdown, went viral on social media early Tuesday afternoon. The rumor started when the police deployed cage and other types of vehicles to the area.

Later on Tuesday, the police cordoned off an area covering the part of the Rua de Coelho do Amaral between the Future Bright Amusement Park and the Kiang Wu Hospital, as well as an overlapping section between Rua does Curtidores and Rua de Heng Long.

The Times reader, who asked to be identified as Lin, said that she expected there would be a lockdown that night, so she had dinner prior to returning home.

Although she does not live within either the Yellow or the Red Zone, she experienced a degree of inconvenience in approaching her home.

At first, she approached the cordoned area from one side, where she was told by police officers that once she was admitted, she would not be allowed to leave the area until the end of the lockdown.

Because the side is not immediately adjacent to her home, she took a detour and tried to return home via the other side of the lockdown area. She eventually managed to reach home by passing through the lockdown area.

She was confused because when she first asked a police officer whether her building fell within the lockdown area, she was told that it did. However, her building was in reality outside the prescribed area.

Meanwhile, she expressed her concerns that there was a lack of notification. She said she received no notification about the suspension of certain bus stops in the vicinity. Only when she used the bus service app did she learn of the suspension.

In addition to that area, the workplaces of two of the patients, namely a vegetable shop in the San Kio District and the Coloane Health Station at Seac Pai Van, were also put under lockdown. AL