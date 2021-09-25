Covid-19 | Gov’t records 66th case

A 32-year-old male from Nepal who works as a security guard at Golden Crown China Hotel tested positive for Covid-19, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center announced early this morning.

He was required to undergo a nucleic acid test because an imported case was found at the isolation medical observation of the hotel.

The patient is currently at the Public Health Clinical Center for medical observation and epidemiological investigation. Further details will be announced later.

The second round of mass testing will commence at 3 p.m. today. The public is urged to book their test appointment at https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook.

Just before midnight, the government announced that the region is under the “immediate prevention status” after the 65th case was confirmed a few hours prior.

The 65th case is a 27-year-old Nepalese man who also works at the Golden Crown China Hotel as a security guard.

Schools urged to cancel activities

In order to cooperate on the epidemic prevention and control work of the SAR government, guarantee the health and safety of teachers and students, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) requires that all tertiary education institutions and non-tertiary education schools must cancel all activities and courses on campus starting from today, cancel or postpone all class outings and visiting activities, suspend campus opening.

Also, the DSEDJ also strongly urges that private supplementary education support centres and institutions participating in Continuing Education Development Plan should suspend opening.

Also, ferry services between the Inner Harbour Ferry Terminal and Zhuhai’s Wanzai Port have been suspended temporarily from 2 p.m. today until further notice.