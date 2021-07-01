Covid-19 | Gov’t to invite mainland experts to evaluate city’s anti-disease measures

The Macau government has plans to invite mainland health experts to evaluate the city’s pandemic control measures, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Elsie Ao Ieong U, said yesterday at the sidelines of an event.

Since the first wave of Covid-19 infections in February last year, Macau has put in effect a series of disease control measures, including SARS-CoV-2 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test requirements for border crossings and certain events, as well as the Macau Health Code, which was developed based on the health declaration form, in addition to other measures.

Currently, hotel or resort entrants must bear a valid Green Macau Health Code to gain a right of entry.

The government is planning to invite experts from the National Health Committee to Macau to observe and comment on local disease control measures.

The experts will also evaluate the feasibility of more convenient interactions between Macau and Hong Kong, as well as those between Macau and mainland China.

For the time being, mainland Chinese and Macau residents need to bear negative SARS-CoV-2 PCR test results issued within the preceding seven days to facilitate border crossings between the two jurisdictions.

It has been rumored that the requirement might be eased further for travelers who are fully vaccinated by completely lifting the PCR test requirement for them, consistent with the rules of other jurisdictions.

The senior official said that whether this will be the direction will depend on the results of expert evaluations. It is too early to make any presumption, Ao Ieong said, adding that the government will continue fine-tuning border crossing measures in accordance with any changes of situation.

40% of population

vaccinated

The senior official pointed out that about 40% of the local residents have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccination.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, the city has administered around 457,000 doses of the vaccine, amounting to nearly 270,000 recipients. Nearly 190,000 of these recipients have had two doses.

Since February, the city has recorded nearly 2,000 reports of adverse events following immunization, with six of which have been classified as severe cases.

The senior official disclosed that a drop in the daily booking rate has been seen recently. The rate peaked earlier at more than 10,000 bookings per day.

As for the supply of vaccines, Ao Ieong disclosed that 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm inactivated vaccine ordered by the government will be delivered soon, and stressed that supply is stable.

The government has put the delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine on hold for the time being.