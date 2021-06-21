Covid-19 | Health bureau ‘regrets’ latest Covid-19 case’s hiding of travel history

The Health Bureau (SSM) has expressed regret about the latest Covid-19 patient’s non-disclosure of travel history to India. The patient arrived in the city from Taiwan on June 17.

As of press time, the patient has been tested for SARS-CoV-2 and antibodies against the Covid-19 virus. A low level of virus was registered from the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. He was weak positive on IgG antibody and negative on IgM.

The Health Bureau (SSM) has considers this a relapse case.

After DNA analysis was conducted, it was confirmed that the patient had contracted the Delta mutation type of Covid-19. The Delta type was first found in India.

Initially the patient only declared to the health authorities that he had worked in Vietnam from October 2020 to January 2021. Considering the existence of the Delta mutation in Vietnam prior to the period, the bureau believed that the patient contracted the virus in Vietnam.

Later, “by further investigation,” as SSM noted in a statement, it was found that the patient worked in India between February and May this year. During this period, he had mild respiratory symptoms such as runny nose.

He returned to Taiwan in May.

The bureau stressed that failure to make accurate disclosure of travel history under similar circumstances can constitute to a criminal offence according to local laws. AL