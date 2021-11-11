Covid-19 | Health Bureau’s itinerary tracing app expected online this month

The trial version of the itinerary register app is expected to be online within the month, pulmonologist Alvis Lo, director of the Health Bureau, revealed yesterday.

The registration platform will be an auxiliary function of the health code platform, which will be transformed into an app, Lo added. Depending on how smoothly the app runs, its functionality may be expanded.

Users arriving at individual venues can scan posted QR codes using the app to have their visit registered.

The idea of the register has raised privacy concerns. Lo reiterated that the data will only be stored on users’ cellphones, and will not be uploaded to the government’s databases.

Meanwhile, the bureau director said that the choice to scan or not to scan the QR codes will be at the discretion of the users.

He added that the technology is being employed to allow users to evaluate their level of risk during an outbreak.

Lo was also questioned if SARS-CoV-2 antibody test will be conducted in Macau, to which he replied that there is no such plan, adding that due to the manner in which samples are collected, the tests will not discover cellular antibodies. AL