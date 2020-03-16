Covid-19 hides itself better than SARS, MERS, says Health Bureau

The inconsistent symptoms of Covid-19 have made the disease more difficult to detect and contain, Lo Iek Long, medical director of the Conde de São Januário Hospital, told yesterday’s daily press conference.

A journalist raised a question, seeking clarification as to why Covid-19 has developed into a pandemic. In contrast, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), as well as some types of swine flu and avian flu did not receive the same classification.

“Although they are all caused by coronavirus, SARS and MERS are different from Covid-19,” Lo explained. The main difference, according to the medical director, lies in the severity of the symptoms.

“Talking about SARS, strong pneumonia symptoms were found in a majority of cases,” Lo carried on with his explanation. “It makes them less able to walk around and spread the disease.”

In many cases, Covid-19 hides itself very well.

“We have seen quite a number of asymptomatic cases or cases with mild symptoms in Covid-19,” Lo recalled, noting that some cases only developed coughs, sneezes and runny nose, which are symptoms of common cold and flu, causing many people to lower their guard on this matter. “These cases have posed a much larger threat to the community,” Lo continued.

This is the reason the SSM has tested a large number of “low-risk populations”.

“Due to the unobvious symptoms, we had to expand our sample,” the medical director stated. The testing for the virus was conducted from a perspective of public health control.

Lo stated that the fatality rates of SARS and MERS are indeed higher than Covid-19. “In the perspective of public health, the higher the fatality rate, the smaller the scope of the outbreak,” Lo stated. “Patients suffering from severe diseases are normally hospitalized or grounded at an early stage, stopping them from causing a pandemic.”

As the Macau government begins a new phase of quarantine measures, many local residents now abroad, including at least several hundred students, are trying to return to the city. The Higher Education Bureau (DSES) was asked how it would help these students with their studies.

Teng Sio Hong, head of the Department for Tertiary Education Institution Coordination of the DSES, said that the bureau has inquired whether these students desire to return. If they choose to come back, the DSES will check if local institutions can provide any help.

“We will see if local institutions could extend online learning resources to these students,” the department head explained. Teng added that if these students have other needs, the DSES will be willing to offer such assistance.

Prior to their return, these students should register with the DSES. At 9am today, the DSES will launch an online platform on its website for students to register their details.

The Tourism Crisis Management Office (GGCT) reminded people who aim to return to Macau from the Schengen Area to contact the office as soon as possible. However, the GGCT stressed that they should have their flight details and ID number ready before calling.

Residents should try to form groups for their return trip, the GGCT advised. Residents should refrain from making repeated calls to the Office so as to avoid confusion.

Meanwhile, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) confirmed that, as a temporary measure, foreign workers will not be able to enter Macau from Zhuhai. Authorities in Zhuhai have notified the PSP that the quarantine hotel in Zhuhai is currently at full capacity and can take no extra people.