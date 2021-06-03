Covid-19 | Macao Water, USJ offer vaccination incentives

Macao Water and the University of Saint Joseph (USJ) have introduced an incentive program to encourage their employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The water company stated that all their employees who are vaccinated between June 1 and August 31 may take one day’s leave, either the same day or the next day, and may take a further day’s leave upon receiving the second dose.

The water company said that it had already cooperated with the Health Bureau to arrange a special vaccination session for employees.

For USJ employees who have received the first dose of vaccine by June 30, they will be eligible for an additional two days annual leave. Those who have received both doses of the vaccine by August 31 will be eligible to enter a lucky draw to win a two-night staycation package in local resort.

To date, several companies, including gaming operators, have announced vaccination incentives.

One of the first to announce was Wynn Macau, who revealed back in March that it will offer two days of special vacation leave to staff.

The most generous incentive announced so far was from Melco Resorts & Entertainment who have set aside nearly MOP16 million for a highly remunerative cash incentive program to encourage staff to receive Covid-19 vaccinations.

Additionally, Melco will select six fully vaccinated staff members by lots, each to receive a prize of MOP1 million upon the conglomerate achieving a certain vaccination rate.