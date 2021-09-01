Covid-19 | MGTO, SSM discuss possibility of violation

Further evaluation is needed to decide whether the quarantine hotel will be penalized following the discovery of new cases on the premises, Liz Lam Tong Hou, head of Public Relations Division of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), stressed.

She explained that the matter needs further study before any decisions can be made. The MGTO will look into the matter with the SSM to determine if the failure of fully implementing disease control guidelines constituted a potential violation of the Contagious Disease Prevention and Control Law.

Meanwhile, provided that quarantine hotels, the most recent case being the Golden Crown China Hotel, have not violated hotel-related laws and regulations, they will not face penalties from the MGTO concerning the cases.

This was one of the most hotly discussed topics at yesterday’s press briefing. Lo said that instead of identifying culprits, the health authority is more concerned with assisting individuals and organizations to refine their infection control measures.

“By receiving this mission [of accommodating quarantined people], these hotels are prone to huge risks as well,” Lo said. “We can’t blame them if any problems arise from the fact that they have been making a contribution to the society.”

Lo asked who, in the future, would be willing to undertake such responsibilities faced with such a substantial liability.

No updates on immigration restrictions from Zhuhai

Cheong Kin Ian, head of the Division of Police Communications and Public Relations of the Unitary Police Service, has clarified that, at the time of the press briefing yesterday, no updates to Zhuhai’s changing immigration restrictions on entrants from Macau had been received.

He added that authorities from Macau and Zhuhai were negotiating on further updates to immigration restrictions, which will be announced in due course.