Covid-19 | Over 800M doses of vaccines administered in mainland

More than 800 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China as of Tuesday as the country steps up its inoculation drive.

A total of 808.96 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, 23 days after the figure surpassed 400 million doses, according to the National Health Commission (NHC) yesterday.

China is working at full throttle to vaccinate its people against COVID-19. At least 70 percent of the target population in China is expected to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of this year, said Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the NHC, during a recent interview with Xinhua.

In east China’s Jiangsu Province, the provincial health commission and the Jiangsu branch of the Red Cross Society of China set up a vaccination site at a railway construction site for over 1,000 railway builders.

“Most of us are migrant workers and don’t know too much vaccination information. This on-site vaccination service has provided great convenience for us,” said Wang Yongli, a migrant worker from northeast China’s Liaoning Province. MDT/Xinhua