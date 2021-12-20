Covid-19 | Post-vaccination complications in 14-year-old patient

An adverse case was reported after complications arose from a 14-year-old’s vaccination on Saturday, December 18, according to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre.

The patient developed chest pains, palpitations and a fever on the afternoon of December 17, and sought medical treatment at the emergency room of the Conde São Januário Hospital (CHCSJ) the same day. The electrocardiogram showed sinus tachycardia, and the patient signed hospital discharge papers. The next morning, the patient returned to the hospital for medical treatment, and blood results indicated a myocardial injury. The patient was diagnosed with acute myocarditis and was referred to cardiology for further medical treatment. Yesterday, the patient had a slight attenuation of chest pain after treatment, and their clinical condition is currently stable.

As the patient had been vaccinated with the second dose of the BioNTech mRNA vaccine on the evening of December 16, the case was referred to a research and analysis group of adverse cases post-vaccination.

The occurrence of adverse events after vaccination are not considered to be the same as side effects of the vaccine. Experts are still conducting research to determine the causal relationship between these events and the vaccine. Since the introduction of the vaccine, a monitoring system has been created for observation purposes, for which the World Health Organization has rigorous procedures and criteria. Staff reporter