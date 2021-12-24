Covid-19 | QR itinerary tracking to remain optional

Public facilities will continue to allow entry of those who do not track their itinerary with the health code app, confirmed officials during the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center press conference yesterday.

As of yesterday, over 115,000 people have downloaded the Health Bureau’s Macau Health Code application which tracks users’ itineraries. Currently, the only locations in Macau where QR codes can be scanned to track movements are government departments, social service facilities, medical clinics run by the Health Bureau and public buses.

Health authorities are gradually expanding the number of locations with QR tracking codes, and hope to expand to food and beverage establishments, other medical facilities and entertainment venues all over Macau by the end of January 2022.

It isn’t mandatory yet to scan a QR code on entering any establishments or facilities.

The current goal is for residents to get used to scanning the codes, said Dr Tai Wa Hou, coordinator of the health authorities’ Covid-19 Vaccination Operation. Individuals have the option to refuse to scan the code and entry will still be permitted as long as they present a green health code. Health authorities will continue promoting their mobile application in the hope of encouraging more users, as they are planning to decommission the current health code website which most residents are still using.

Tai also acknowledged praise from President Xi Jinping, who earlier this week expressed his thoughts on Macau’s current situation, and on the work of the Macau SAR government during the pandemic. President Xi said that, although the pandemic has created tough challenges, it also created opportunities for reflection. The advent of the pandemic has made the structural issues in the city’s economy clear to the Macau public. Tai went on to say that the authorities “have worked hard over the past two years to fight the pandemic and will continue to work hard in maintaining safety for the city of Macau.” Although there were rough patches in the journey, authorities will continue fighting to prevent another local outbreak, mentioning initiatives aimed at managing the pandemic, such as the health code app and vaccination program. The current vaccination rate in Macau is over 70%, and the Health Bureau is promoting a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine among citizens, as well as focusing on vaccination of children and the elderly. Staff reporter