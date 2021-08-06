Covid-19 | Red Zone residents unhappy but acquiesced

An eatery owner now being quarantined in the Red Zone near the private Kiang Wu Hospital said he was not pleased but nevertheless accepted the situation.

The government’s recent announcement of four new cases of Covid-19 activated for the first time the Precise Epidemic Control Scheme, locking down certain parts of the city.

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center has identified three buildings and a small area as a Red Zone. Mr. Lao, who runs an eatery in the zone, told local broadcaster TDM that he was notified of the lockdown suddenly on Tuesday. He immediately closed his doors and relocated to the storage of the eatery, which is one floor above the shop, for temporary safekeeping.

He pointed out that over the past couple of days meals were delivered two times a day. Similar to hotel quarantine, the meals were put on a small chair outside each apartment, cutting off any potential contact between the residents and the food delivery team. Rubbish was collected once a day.

Another resident under lockdown in San Kio District was shocked at being suddenly quarantined.

Both residents found the streets cleaner than usual after sanitization. AL