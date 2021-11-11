Covid-19 relapse recorded at airport

The government announced last night that a positive relapsed case of Covid-19 was recorded at the Macau International Airport in a returnee from the Philippines. The 48-year-old woman arrived from the Philippine capital November 3 after a stop in Singapore. Upon arrival she took the nucleic acid test which yielded a mild positive result. A test taken in Manila August 30 had also yielded a positive result and she had been diagnosed with the disease. She is now in quarantine at the Public Health Clinical Center in Coloane. She is fully vaccinated with the inactivated vaccine.

TNRs down to 171,400

The total population as at end-September 2021 decreased by 200 quarter-to-quarter to 682,300, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service. The number of non-resident workers (TNRs) at end-period (171,418) went down by 843. In the first three quarters of 2021, a total of 3,734 live births were recorded, down by 466 year-on-year. New arrivals from mainland China with one-way permit (673) and individuals granted right of abode (136) increased by 12 and 19 quarter-to-quarter respectively. A total of 683 cases of marriage registration were recorded in the third quarter, down by 126 quarter-to-quarter.