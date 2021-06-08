Covid-19 | SAFP warns all public services to reinforce prevention measures

The Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) has issued a notice calling on all public services and government departments to place increased attention on epidemic prevention measures.

This call comes following the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic, namely the recent outbreak occurring in the neighboring cities of Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Foshan.

In a press statement issued yesterday, the SAFP informed that an official letter was sent to all public departments, requesting them to strictly abide by the bureau’s guidelines for the prevention of Covid-19 transmission among public services, as well as the bureau’s procedures on Yellow and Red Health Codes.

In particular, the letter addresses the need to ensure that all people, including public services staff members, present a valid green health code.

In instances where an individual presents a red health code, they should be denied access to the premises, while the presentation of a yellow health code will trigger the requirement to comply with special conditions, including the minimum possible contact with other people to be observed, as well as additional cleaning and disinfection to be undertaken.

All personnel entering the premises must additionally have their temperature taken and wear masks.

The public services should also reduce the gathering of people at service points as much as possible, and also take measures to reduce the chances of contact between staff members and citizens.

The Bureau also calls on the strict enforcement of measures that prevent staff members with yellow health codes from having contact with the public.

Staff presenting with a Yellow Health Code should stay in “self-health management” and only provide support work instead of frontline tasks.