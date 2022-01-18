Covid-19 | Shenzhen sees first Omicron case

Of the 163 new local Covid-19 cases identified in the past 24 hours in mainland China, nine were in Guangdong province, with Shenzhen seeing its first Omicron infection.

Tianjin city and Henan province are the epicenter of this wave of the virus. An infection was also detected in Guangxi province.

Zhuhai detected five infections, Shenzhen two and Zhongshan a single case. The cases in Zhuhai are residents of Nanping township of Xiangzhou district. They are all close contacts of previously detected cases.

The venues attended by infected individuals in all cities, as well as their workplaces, have been cordoned off.

To curb the spread of Covid-19, Zhuhai decided to launch three rounds of citywide nucleic acid testing from Sunday to Tuesday, close the scenic spots in the city and suspend dine-in services of the restaurants in Xiangzhou District.

Mulling the cause of the recent virus detections, authorities in Zhuhai suspected that they might have been caused by contaminated imported goods.

Similarly, other reports have suggested that the recent new virus cases in Beijing originated in incoming mail.

According to authorities, the virus recently detected looks like samples found previously in the US and Singapore.

Transport services to and from affected areas will be reduced or suspended, with yesterday seeing the start of the country’s annual “Spring Relocation” – a period when non-local workers return to their hometowns for Lunar New Year celebrations.

Authorities also announced yesterday that the Zhuhai-Hong Kong route of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge shuttle bus will be suspended from today. AL