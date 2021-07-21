Covid-19 | Sheraton no longer on quarantine hotel list for late-July

Sheraton Grand Macao is scheduled to terminate its current role as a quarantine facility in late July. Lam Tong Hou, the representative of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), unveiled Sheraton’s plan last Friday.

San Tung Fong Commerical Inn South Wing has not been a quarantine facility since June 30.

Sheraton Grand Macao is located in Sands China’s property The Londoner Macao in Cotai. It was first designated by the government as a quarantine hotel in March 2020. The government removed it from the quarantine list less than a month later, but returned it to the list in June. Now that the property is no longer being used as a quarantine facility, it must be fully disinfected and cleaned in accordance with the instructions of the health authorities, Lam said.

According to the latest data, as of July 16, a total of 1,867 people had been observing mandatory quarantine. The majority, 1,344 of them, stayed in self-selected hotels, whilst the remaining 523 stayed in designated medical observation hotels. HT