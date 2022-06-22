Covid-19 tally rises to 65 after 16 new cases

Macau has registered 16 fresh case as of 9 a.m. today, bringing the total caseload to 65.

The cases involve 45 women and 20 men, aged between eight months and 89 years old. 24 of the 65 were asymptomatic confirmed cases, while 41 are classified as asymptomatic.

The Health Bureau (SSM) has put 2,965 people under follow-up, with 437 close contacts, 261 second-level close contacts and 1,655 with itinerary intersections.

Health officials found the current conditions worrying and “unprecedented.”

The health authorities have issued an appeal for the public to do a follow-up self-test today. Results are to be uploaded via a photo of the result shown on the testing kit to the webpage https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/generalrat.

As the Rapid Antigen Test Reporting Platform has experienced a brief hitch, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre indicates that citizens do not need to rush their upload of test results.

Even if the test results are not uploaded to the Platform within today, the health code will not be converted into a ‘red’ code. Besides, access permission of the concerned would not be affected, citizens do not need to worry.

Also, people living, working or having activities within a zone in the heart of the Macau Peninsula will be required to take a special NAT today. The zone is confined by Avenida de Horte e Costa, Rua do Almirante Costa Cabral, Estrada do Repouso and Avenida do Almirante Lacerda.

People with Burmese passports and anybody who has had shared itinerary at any NAT stations having spotted positive cases should also book a test today at https://app.ssm.gov.mo/mandatoryrnatestbook.