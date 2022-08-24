Covid-19 test voluntary for people arriving Zhuhai

Zhuhai health authorities announced that, commencing August 23 and for people who enter Zhuhai from Macau, the nucleic acid test (NAT) at designated places near the border will be voluntary.

According to the statement published by the authorities in Zhuhai on August 22, starting from 6 a.m. yesterday, all people who enter Zhuhai from Macau may choose whether they do the self-paid Covid-19 test at designated testing sites near the border.

The requirement of a negative NAT result from within 24 hours remains unchanged.

Zhuhai New Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters said the measure depends on the current situation with the pandemic, and will be adjusted in future according to the situation.

Earlier this month, the pandemic prevention measure which stipulated that Macau arrivals coming from the land port may only enter and exit through the port once per day, will be tentatively maintained until 12 a.m. September 9. Staff Reporter