Covid-19 testing expands to serve anyone wishing to cross the border

Starting today, Covid-19 testing will be extended to all Macau residents who want or have a need to cross the border into mainland China. Just a day earlier, the Health Bureau (SSM) had announced that the tests would only be available for those that work or study on one side, but live on the other.

Lo Iek Long, medical director of the Conde São Januário Hospital, explained during yesterday’s daily press briefing on Covid-19-related matters that the decision was made “after seeing the seamless implementation of the new measure,” hinting that the authority should be able to handle requests for testing.

Moreover, because “authorities in Zhuhai are terminating test services at the borders from tomorrow [today, May 8],” if Macau residents need to visit the neighboring city, they will have no way to take the test to meet Zhuhai’s border-crossing requirement.

“However, I must reiterate that other travel restrictions are still in place in Zhuhai. It doesn’t mean that this test will exempt Macau residents from meeting extra criteria,” Lo stated, referring to the 14-day quarantine measures still in place in the neighboring city.

Authorities in Zhuhai have only waived such measures for two types of people, namely cross-border students and workers (including teachers) in Macau, Zhuhai or Zhongshan, as well as a parent or guardian of a cross-border student.

With that said, people trying to cross the border will be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine period before moving around in Zhuhai and Zhongshan.

For the time being, the test will only be available to Macau residents, who will need to present their Macau ID cards. Foreigners and non-resident workers will not be included in the scheme.

The first test will be free-of-charge, with subsequent tests each priced at MOP180. For cross-border students and workers, a test must be conducted every seven days to renew their border-crossing eligibility.

The medical doctor also stressed that Macau residents, if they think they need to do the test, should ensure they can make their appointment before booking. Failure to show up for a testing appointment will waive their first free-of-charge test.

These tests will be required for cross-border students and teachers for the foreseeable future, health officials said. Tests are conducted in collaboration with the China Certification and Inspection Group (Macau) Co. Ltd., a state-owned enterprise providing inspection services.

The test will be conducted at the Taipa Ferry Terminal, near the Immigration Service Building of the Public Security Police Force, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. every day.

Results of the test will be issued on the Macau Colored Health Code platform. The SSM reminds residents that after a week’s validity, the test result will disappear automatically on the platform.

Regarding complaints of the test site being inconvenient, the hospital medical director suggested cross-border students residing in Zhuhai and Zhongshan take the test in designated hospitals in mainland cities instead of in Macau, which should be more convenient for them.

“They do one test on a weekend and use the result for a week,” the doctor suggested. “On the next weekend, they do another test in Zhuhai, and the result is valid for another week.”

The medical doctor, however, did not explain how such test results would be shown on the Macau Colored Health Code platform, which is different from, and not connected to, the counterpart platform for Zhuhai and Zhongshan.

The authority has not disclosed whether there will be an end date for the scheme.

Previously, the government has mandated such tests for teachers, employees of social welfare organizations and fishery workers returning to Macau.

Yesterday, the SSM disclosed that the next phase of testing will be conducted upon new residents and group housing facilities, such as aged-care homes and prisons.