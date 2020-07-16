Covid-19 tests for casino workers to roll out starting today

The Covid-19 nucleic acid testing for frontline casino workers will likely roll out gradually from today, Dr Leong Iek Hou, coordinator at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, disclosed.

“Testing is expected to start July 16 at the earliest,” Leong told yesterday’s Covid-19 press conference. “The government and casino operators are in close discussions to ensure work rolls out in an orderly fashion.”

She added that the two parties will evaluate the number of workers at each casino operator and deploy teams to collect samples accordingly. “Work will be done in an orderly way,” she reiterated.

As the number of frontline casino workers is considerable, testing can only be carried out in phases. Following effective requirements and measures, untested staff will still be allowed to work. They will be updated on the time of their tests.

The Covid-19 nucleic acid test is now required for anybody who wants to enter a casino. A negative result is required alongside a green Macau health code.

However, non-Chinese Macau ID holders have been having difficulties booking tests because the Home Visiting Permit, more commonly known as the home-going card, has been required as part of the booking form.

Leong referred to the field concerned on the booking form and pointed out that an alternative option has been provided. “Under the concerned field, there is a note that reminds people without a home-going card to type in a code,” the medical doctor pointed out. According to Leong, the code is “M99999999”, or “M” followed by eight “9”s.

She explained that the field was included because the platform was initially set up to cater to cross-

border travelers. Their test result has to be linked to the Guangdong health code platform with their home-going card number.

The medical director of the public Conde São Januário Hospital, Dr Alvis Lo, added that the Social Welfare Bureau is offering help to people who have difficulties signing up for the test.

Finally, Leong reminded staff working in the catering and retail industries to wear a mask during their work period. This is to protect them from potential risks, as their duties require them to face customers, especially as an increase in tourist arrivals is expected due to the relaxed border control measures.

From 6 a.m., when the border control restrictions were relaxed, until 4 p.m. yesterday, the four border checkpoints connecting with Zhuhai saw about 1,600 visitor arrivals. Compared with same period Tuesday, it was about a 60% increase, the Public Security Police Force announced.

When questioned on the matter, the police expressed their confidence in maintaining order and security in the city amid anticipated increases in visitor arrivals to Macau.

To embrace the new quarantine-free reciprocal measures between Macau and Guangdong, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will soon resume advertising and promotions in the province to attract tourists to Macau. The main focus will be on Guangdong Province for the time being, the MGTO added.

On the other hand, with regards to the inquiry into the possible extension of the special ferry service to and from the Hong Kong International Airport, the MGTO put off any anticipation and proposed that people can consider taking transit flights so that they can depart from or arrive in Macau directly.