Covid-19 | Third omicron variant case recorded, close contacts test positive

The imported case of asymptomatic infection announced on January 3 is associated with the Omicron variant, according to health authorities.

As the person concerned has not shown any symptoms as yet, they remain classified as an imported case of asymptomatic infection.

The case concerns a 27-year-old resident who had been administered two doses of the mRNA vaccine in April and May 2021. On December 31, she underwent nucleic acid testing in the UK, and received a negative result.

On January 2, she took flight SQ305 from the United Kingdom to Singapore (seat No. 42C), and the following day took flight TR904 from Singapore to Macau (seat No. 27A).

Upon entering Macau, she was subject to a nasopharyngeal swab test, the result of which was positive.

The Public Health Laboratory sequenced the virus genome. Results obtained on January 5 revealed that this patient is infected with the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, the two close contacts of the 27-year-old resident have tested positive following retesting, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announced last night.

The first close contact is a 32-year-old woman who is a family member. She received two doses of mRNA vaccine in June and July 2021.

Her initial nucleic acid test result was negative. On January 2, the woman took flight SQ305 from London to Singapore (seat 42A), and on January 3 took flight TR904 (seat 27C) from Singapore to Macau.

The second close contact is a 47-year-old male who was a passenger in the first three rows of Singapore-to-Macau flight TR904, who was also vaccinated in June and July 2021.

On January 1, the passenger boarded flight SQ037 from Los Angeles to Singapore (seat 32E), and on January 3, he took flight TR904 (seat 25A) into Macau.

The two received a nasopharyngeal swab test upon entry into the SAR, with both testing negative for the virus.

As the two were listed as close contacts, medical observation was arranged at the Public Health Clinical Center in Coloane.

Following their negative nucleic acid test results on Tuesday, both tested positive yesterday.

Viral genome sequence test results have yet to be announced. LV