Covid-19 | Vaccination for all residents kicks off on February 22

The vaccination for Covid-19 will be available for the general public as early as February 22, the Coordinator of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center, Leong Iek Hou announced yesterday during the weekly briefing on the pandemic situation.

Leong added that all residents not included in the first phase targeting frontline workers and other people considered at high risk of contagion (which starts today), can schedule the time and date to have their first dose of the vaccine administered to them from today at noon, through the online booking system organized by the Health Bureau (SSM).

“The second phase will be open to all residents who can receive the vaccine free of charge. From tomorrow noon they can start scheduling. [For these people] the vaccination will start on February 22,” Leong said.

He added, “Previously we have opened our booking system for the frontline workers, and from today [yesterday] at 5 p.m. it will be also open for the priority people and people who are considered at high risk of exposure such as airliners’ cabin crew members, casino workers, public transportation drivers and workers from logistics companies that have contact with parcels, namely frozen goods, and workers from nursing homes, among others that are also considered in this category, as well as the people that need to travel abroad to areas of high risk.”

The official also informed that people who experience difficulties in using the online platform to book their vaccination time can go to one of the eight information points for the Social Welfare Bureau to make the booking.

The doctor noted that there is no current date for the implementation of the third phase of the vaccination plan that includes most of the non-resident workers (TNR), foreign students, non-residents serving prison time in Macau, and other people who are allowed to stay in Macau on a special visa.

“We are going to open the third phase for the TNRs and also the other people that are currently staying in Macau but, obviously, we need to observe the implementation of the first and second phases, and then we will decide when we will open for such people,” Leong said.

In response to media questions, Leong explained that this third phase will only include the TNRs who are not considered a high risk of contagion, as those who are considered a high risk will be included in the first phase alongside residents.

“If the TNRs are considered in the priority group, they can already start the booking. If not, they need to wait [for the third phase],” Leong explained.

He further noted that booking for the first phase is mostly conducted through entities such as the government departments and other institutions and companies supplying a list of the people considered high risk and thus who should be vaccinated first.

Leong also noted the order from the Chief Executive (CE) published yesterday in the government’s official gazette, which establishes the rules for the vaccination and who is entitled to get it free of charge.

The order notes that while access will also be granted in the third phase to former TNRs who are currently stranded in Macau due to travel restrictions, these people will have to pay 250 patacas for each dose of the vaccine; 500 patacas total.

The same applies to other people in Macau, for instance, those holding visas attached to family members. For such individuals, access to the vaccine will be granted for the same price.

Only tourists will not be able to access the vaccines in Macau, the order from the CE clarifies.

Questioned on the fact that the CE order notes only people aged from 18 to 60 years are eligible for vaccination, Dr Alvis Lo, medical director of the Conde de São Januário Hospital, explained that this is a general limitation for the Chinese pharmaceutical Sinopharm vaccine being used, which contains the inactivated virus.

Nevertheless, Lo noted that people aged over 60 who are considered in good health and have a high risk of being exposed to the virus can also be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Leong reaffirmed that the order of the CE is directly applicable only to this type of vaccine and not any the others, saying: “When the other vaccines arrive, there will be another order from the CE stating the rules of access to them.”

Insurance for Covid-19 vaccination plan covers up to MOP1m in case of death

Insurance that aims to provide a safety net in case of severe reactions or side-effects to receiving a Covid-19 vaccination has been obtained by the government, the health authorities announced yesterday during the weekly Covid-19 briefing.

Questioned on the topic, Dr Alvis Lo, medical director of the Conde de São Januário Hospital said that the government, after considering 10 proposals which it received from the insurance sector, chose the coverage provided by the Portuguese Insurance Company “Fidelidade,” a company that is part of Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU) group.

Lo said that the insurance will work as an auxiliary guarantee in case of severe side-effects that can lead to death or permanent disability, adding that the coverage of the insurance is of 1 million patacas in such cases.

The medical doctor also added that the insurance will be suitable and effective for all people aged between 16 and 85 years old, noting that if a person is over 70 years old, the coverage is reduced by 50% to 500,000 patacas.

The insurance will have its normal coverage active for one year after the vaccination, a duration that in the cases of people over 70 years old is also reduced to a period of three months, Lo explained.

In response to media questions on the efficiency and safety of the vaccine, he remarked that the vaccine will start to be administered from today, having followed very strict rules for its approval and release to the market.

“I believe that there will not be many problems occurring because many studies have been done to ensure the safety and efficiency of this vaccine,” he concluded. RM