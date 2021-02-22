Covid-19 vaccination for the public starts today

The Covid-19 vaccination for the general public kicks off today, as previously announced by the health authorities.

Residents who have scheduled their inoculation since February 9 will start to get the vaccination from 9 a.m. today at the Conde de São Januário Hospital Center’s special organized vaccination unit and at eleven healthcare centers located in several points of the city which provide adequate conditions for the procedure, the Health Bureau (SSM) previously announced.

According to the latest information made available by the SSM, the first phase of the vaccination plan, which has exclusively targeted frontline workers and other priority groups, should have vaccinated over 4,000 people.

The SSM also said that the daily vaccination capacity is 5,000 inoculations, noting that as of last Wednesday afternoon, more than 10,000 people had already registered to get the vaccine.

In the first two phases, Covid-19 vaccines will be available for all residents for free. The health authorities expect to open a third phase of the vaccination plan which includes the non-resident workers (TNR) as well as other people currently staying in Macau such as foreign students, resident’s family members, and former TNRs currently stranded in Macau waiting to return to their home countries. RM