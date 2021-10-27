Covid-19 | Vaccination rate surges to 66% after new cases and border policies

As of 4 p.m. October 25, a total of 790,170 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered to 451,006 people, 107,776 of whom have received their first dose and 343,230 who have received both doses, bringing Macau’s vaccination rate up to 66%.

By the end of September, only around half of Macau’s population had received at least one dose of a vaccine.

The recent spike in the vaccination rate has been attributed to Zhuhai’s border restrictions where authorities requested that travelers provide proof that they had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Although the measures have since been lifted, the situation still spurred a surge in vaccination appointments.

The local public administration and all six gaming concessionaires have also imposed guidelines whereby staff must choose between getting vaccinated or getting tested every seven days. The Health Bureau (SSM) and the Education and Youth Development Bureau have also imposed the same requirement for higher education students, teachers and staff members. Non-tertiary education teachers and relevant staff members are also included in the measure.

The SSM noted that the vaccination rate of 45.8% in people between 12 and 19 years old is still low, and urged parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible. The bureau also hopes to increase the vaccination rate of elderly residents. Staff reporter