Covid-19 | Walk-in vaccination starts today

From today, the local public will be able to receive the Covid-19 vaccine without making an online appointment on the Health Bureau’s (SSM) designated platform.

This comes after public authorities urged residents to get inoculated following outbreaks in neighboring cities and the first case of the Indian variant in Macau recorded last week.

In a recent statement from the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, it noted that the new case reveals that Macau is under the “potential threat of infection with the new type of coronavirus.” The center then urged all residents who have not been vaccinated to receive their vaccines as soon as possible.

Both residents and non-residents will now be able to register for vaccination at their desired vaccination point on the same day.

However, there will be a quota of vaccine per day in each station.

SSM director Dr. Alvis Lo previously implied that the surge of cases in the community in Guangzhou and Shenzhen, as well as a new outbreak in Taiwan, should prompt residents to complete the vaccination process as soon as possible.

As of 4 p.m. yesterday, a total of 177,950 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Macau, according to statistics provided by the center.

A total of 112,559 individuals in the city were categorised as having received a vaccination against Covid-19. Of those, 46,390 people had received a first dose only, and 66,169 had received two doses of vaccine.