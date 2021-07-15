Covid-19 | Xi says China to keep boosting vaccine, medical cooperation with Barbados

China will continue to strengthen vaccine, medical cooperation with Barbados and help the country win the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic at an early date, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.

“At present, the COVID-19 pandemic is still spreading across the world. We feel a duty bound to extend a helping hand whenever our friends need one,” Xi said in a phone conversation with Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

Xi said that Barbados is China’s good friend and partner in the eastern Caribbean, adding that since the two countries established diplomatic ties 44 years ago, the two sides have seen sustained high-level exchanges and fruitful cooperation.

He also said that since the outbreak of COVID-19, China and Barbados have pulled together and jointly overcome the difficulties of the moment.

Noting that both countries adhere to putting the people first, Xi said China stands ready to strengthen exchanges of experience in national governance with Barbados, expand practical cooperation in infrastructure and other fields, and keep promoting China-Barbados relations to new levels.

China is willing to continue providing help for Barbados in economic and social development to the best of its ability, Xi said, adding that the two sides should reinforce coordination and cooperation in international affairs and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

The Belt and Road Initiative has created more opportunities for common development, Xi noted, saying that China is ready to work with Barbados and other Caribbean countries to promote the joint construction of the Belt and Road.

Xi also said that he hopes that Barbados can make positive contributions to advancing cooperation on the China-Caribbean community with a shared future and to boosting China-Latin America relations.

For her part, Mottley extended her sincere congratulation on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Under Xi’s far-sighted and strong leadership, China has successfully realized its first centenary goal and eliminated absolute poverty, she said.

Mottley added that her country is ready to work with China to strengthen bilateral practical cooperation and multilateral communication and coordination, jointly build the Belt and Road, and promote Barbados-China ties as well as Latin America-China ties for greater development.

Mottley thanked China for offering precious help to Barbados in fighting against the pandemic, saying that her country opposes politicizing the origin tracing of the virus, appreciates China for its positive contributions to promoting the fair distribution of vaccines among developing countries, and hopes to strengthen vaccine cooperation with China. MDT/Xinhua